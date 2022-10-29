Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

GS stock opened at $341.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.76. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

