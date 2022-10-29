Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 10,355 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE RLI opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

