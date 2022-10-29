Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 12,809 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

