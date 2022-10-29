Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,937 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 43,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

