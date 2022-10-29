IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $67,289.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

