Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 98.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

