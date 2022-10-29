Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

About Innate Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

