Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 224,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 384,952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

