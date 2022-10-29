inSure DeFi Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $71.45 million and $246,031.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00252967 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $736,859.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

