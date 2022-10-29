Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,916,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 82,763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,624.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
Shares of IITSF stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. 210,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,704. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
