Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,916,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 82,763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,624.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of IITSF stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. 210,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,704. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.