Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.63-1.67 EPS.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 144.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

