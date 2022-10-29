IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.27. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 21,524 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

