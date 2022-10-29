iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.01 and last traded at $110.00. 2,992,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,759,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06.
