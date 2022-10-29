iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.55. 1,342,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $241.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

