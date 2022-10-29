J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in October

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,088.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 580 ($7.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

JDWPF stock remained flat at $5.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

