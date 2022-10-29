JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in October

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.3 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDDSF remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

