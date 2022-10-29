JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in October

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.3 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JDDSF remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
About JD Sports Fashion
