Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0780 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.61 million and approximately $117,924.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00256241 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07851823 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,733.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

