John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65 to $4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. 336,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.