John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 336,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,365. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

