Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,038.90

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,038.90 ($24.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,043 ($24.69). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,974 ($23.85), with a volume of 338,832 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,937.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,039.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,203.28.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
