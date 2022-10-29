KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.93

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and traded as high as $50.72. KBC Group shares last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 4,595 shares trading hands.
KBC Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
