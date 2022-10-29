KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

