KeyCorp Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $175.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

