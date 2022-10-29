Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,742. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,950,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 263,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 535,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

