KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.30-7.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.58.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.50. 2,880,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.22. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 110.24% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 376.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.