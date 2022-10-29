Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $437,019.00

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.75 million and approximately $437,019.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00262166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00086660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,373,972 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.