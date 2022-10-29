LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $920.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

