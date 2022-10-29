Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,155,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

