Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 538.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.