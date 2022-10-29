LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LIXIL Stock Down 0.3 %

JSGRY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

