Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.60 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.49 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.24 or 0.31991631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.