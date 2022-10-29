Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $199,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $35,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $84,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.57.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

