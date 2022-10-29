Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $199,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $35,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.57.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.