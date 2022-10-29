Maiar DEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,283.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $344.69 million and $100,283.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,754.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00044925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00255371 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005517 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,336.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

