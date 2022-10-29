Maker Achieves Market Cap of $892.82 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $913.25 or 0.04376552 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $892.82 million and $37.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.73 or 0.31990454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012494 BTC.

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

