Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Mandalay Resources stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of 1.16 and a fifty-two week high of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is 2.02.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

