Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.09

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.09 and traded as low as $21.40. Mannatech shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 1,760 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mannatech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

