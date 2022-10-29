MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.69 million and approximately $120,069.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.45 or 0.32105579 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

