Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.04 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Maple has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and $820,549.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.98 or 0.00072039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

