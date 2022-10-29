Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.