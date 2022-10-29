Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 1,636,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,767. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

