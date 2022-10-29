Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. Masco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 2.3 %

MAS stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.