Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 80,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

