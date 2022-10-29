Materion Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Materion has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Materion stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30.

Insider Activity

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Materion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.