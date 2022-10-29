Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matterport by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 269.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

