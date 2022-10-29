McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.52.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $274.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

