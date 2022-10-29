Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

