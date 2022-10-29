Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 729,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,122. The stock has a market cap of $919.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

