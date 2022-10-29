Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-1.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 468,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

