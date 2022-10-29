Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MTH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 406,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

