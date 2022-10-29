Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $96.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

